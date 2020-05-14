Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Paper Mill's Full Humanities Symposium Series | The Broadway Season of 1924-1925

Paper Mill has streamed its full 1997 Humanities Symposium Series exploring the Broadway Season of 1924-1925.

The event was staged the set of NO NO NANETTE, learn what the Broadway landscape was like when the show originally debuted.

Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, music direction by Albert Evans. Performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon.

