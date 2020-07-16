VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores Novels Turned Musicals for Humanities Symposium Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.

Join us on the set of the 1997 production of Man of La Mancha where we take a look at classic novels turned into musicals. See performances by Cheryl Allison, Michelle Dawson, Veryl Jones, James A. Rocco, Susie Speidel, and John Stewart.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You