VIDEO: Get a First Look at CYRANO in the All New Official Trailer

Two River Theater (Artistic Director John Dias, Managing Director Michael Hurst) presents Cyrano by Jason O'Connell and Brenda Withers, adapted from the play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, directed by Meredith McDonough in a co-production with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Cyrano opens to the press on Friday, September 27 at 7pm and continues through Sunday, October 13 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ.

Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

Jason O'Connell (Two River's Noises Off and The Merry Wives of Windsor) leads a five-person cast as the larger-than-life Cyrano, the brilliant thinker, wordsmith and swordsman. He's a thorny romantic with an outsized reputation and a barely contained love for his childhood sweetheart, Roxane (Britney Simpson). Rounding out the company are Luis Quintero (Christian, Sister Marthe, Bellerose), Chris Thorn (DeGuiche, Ragueneau, Montfleury, Cadet) and Nance Williamson (LeBret, Duenna, Lise, Monk, Unsavory Character).

The creative team includes scenic designer Kristen Robinson, costume designer Jessica Wegener Shay, lighting designer Paul Toben and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting and the production stage manager is Janelle Caso.





