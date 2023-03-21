Union High School Performing Arts Company Presents MAMMA MIA!

This March, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting Mamma Mia!

Licensed by Music Theatre International, this musical brings the hit movie to life on the Union High School stage. Students will perform all the classic songs and scenes in which they tackle the relatable topics of first love, lost love, friends, family, maturing and finding themselves.

"I am excited to be back on my old stage, working with some of my old students. These talented students inspire me every day!" - Director, Bridget Sloan. "We are excited to bring another energetic performance to our community!" -Musical Director/Producer, Melissa Hannon.

Come rock out to the classic ABBA hits! Performances are March 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and March 25 and 26 at 1:00 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

For tickets and more information, visit uhspac.org. Seating is reserved.