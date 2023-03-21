Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Union High School Performing Arts Company Presents MAMMA MIA!

Performances are March 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and March 25 and 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Union High School Performing Arts Company Presents MAMMA MIA!

This March, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting Mamma Mia!

Licensed by Music Theatre International, this musical brings the hit movie to life on the Union High School stage. Students will perform all the classic songs and scenes in which they tackle the relatable topics of first love, lost love, friends, family, maturing and finding themselves.

"I am excited to be back on my old stage, working with some of my old students. These talented students inspire me every day!" - Director, Bridget Sloan. "We are excited to bring another energetic performance to our community!" -Musical Director/Producer, Melissa Hannon.

Come rock out to the classic ABBA hits! Performances are March 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and March 25 and 26 at 1:00 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

For tickets and more information, visit uhspac.org. Seating is reserved.




G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary Photo
G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATI Photo
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONS
Join Morris Arts to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Great Conversations on Wednesday April 26 from 6­–9:30PM at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. The event is chaired by Morris Arts' board member Merle Johnson.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway
Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall Photo
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall
Special Offer: Tony Winner Ali Stroker performs in Hillside, NJ this Saturday

More Hot Stories For You


G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary UniversityG. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
March 31, 2023

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONSMorris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONS
March 30, 2023

Join Morris Arts to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Great Conversations on Wednesday April 26 from 6­–9:30PM at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. The event is chaired by Morris Arts' board member Merle Johnson.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration UnderwayMayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway
March 30, 2023

Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.
The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!
March 30, 2023

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge ,New Jersey from the 7th of April. The event will be held at the Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day until April 23.
MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The AreaMCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area
March 30, 2023

The public is invited to “get jazzed” this spring with shows in and around the area performed by Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) talented jazz ensemble. Come on out to see the MCCC Jazz Band perform one of America's most iconic art forms. Admission is free. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
share