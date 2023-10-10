Uncover the Secrets of the Halls-Mills Murder in the History Detective Series in in Middlesex County

Join the virtual program series to crack the infamous unsolved case.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Join the History Detectives, a virtual program series, this Halloween season to help crack the infamous — and still unsolved — case of the Halls-Mills Murder from right here in Middlesex County!

The next mystery in the Fall lineup is Blood and Ink: The Halls-Mills Murder 100 Years Later. One hundred years ago, on the outskirts of New Brunswick, a moneyed reverend and his working-class paramour from the church choir were murdered in a spectacularly sensational crime that remains unsolved. How did this provincial double murder on a lonely lover's lane become one of the most fascinating killings in American history? Join Joe Pompeo, author of BLOOD & INK: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime, on Sunday, October 29 to take a fresh look at the infamous Halls-Mills mystery. Register for this free event here.

Throughout October, visit Click Here for full details on all the events taking place throughout Middlesex County! Registration details and links to live stream events are also available.

WHEN:            Sunday, October 29, 7 pm

WHERE:      Zoom; register here.

WHO:          The History Detective Series is a public virtual program on Zoom that dives into the rich history of Middlesex County and the processes researchers use to uncover and analyze lost stories of past residents in the area.

About the Speaker: 

Joe Pompeo is a historical nonfiction author and correspondent at Vanity Fair, where he covers the media industry and other subjects. His critically acclaimed first book, Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime, was a New York Times Book Review Editor's Pick and was also included in the Review's Best of 2022.




