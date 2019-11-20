UCPAC Presents the ICON 2019: Finals

Union County Performing Arts Center presents ICON 2019: The Battle of New Jersey's Best Musical Theater Voices Finals on Sunday, December 1 at 7 p.m.! This year, the Finals will be free for all to attend and enjoy performances from some of New Jersey's best musical theatre voices.

Back for its sixth season, ICON is a singing competition much like "American Idol" meshed with "The Voice," but in the genre of musical theater. The winner of ICON 2019 receives a grand prize that includes $10,000 and the lead role in the winner's dream show!

The competition began with 90 artists and has been narrowed down to five artists. The finalists are Sara Bartoszek, Maleesa Lamatina, Zachary Love, Erica Nadera, and Tyler Picone, who was chosen from audience votes. Each of the five finalists has been assigned one of the judges as a mentor to help them prepare for their final performance.

"This being the sixth year of ICON, we have witnessed the growth of not only the support and popularity of the event itself, but an enormous rise in the overall level of talent and dedication that the artists are bringing to the stage. We want to share and advocate this remarkable passion for the arts with our patrons and the entire arts community as we feel it best exemplifies our mission statement here at UCPAC of supporting the arts through opportunity" explains Brian Remo, Executive Director of UCPAC.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.





