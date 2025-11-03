Two River to Present 32nd Annual Gala Honoring Monmouth University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater will present its 32nd Annual Gala on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Park Loft in Fort Monmouth. This evening celebrates over three decades of Two River’s theatrical and community work, including the annual presentation of its Community Spotlight Award. Two River is honored to present this recognition to Monmouth University, a long-time collaborator and anchor organization in the greater New Jersey landscape.

“Monmouth University is deeply honored to receive the Spotlight Award from Two River Theater, an institution that has long enriched the cultural life of our region,” said President Patrick F. Leahy. “Our connection with the Theater goes back to its earliest days, when Professor Robert Rechnitz and his wife, Joan, helped bring its vision to life right here on our campus. Today, our students gain invaluable experience through internships and collaborations with the Theater, and we remain proud partners in advancing arts education and creative expression.”



Cathy Pugliese-Sivo and Thomas Sivo, the Gala’s chairs, share, “It is our distinct honor and privilege to be part of this wonderful event, celebrating the vibrant artistry and lasting community partnership shared by Monmouth University and Two River Theater."



TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,200 to $25,000. Sponsors may receive special meet and greet invitations, access to behind-the-scenes Two River events, complimentary valet, tickets and premium seating to the Gala, recognition in Gala collateral materials, including the webpage, and more.

A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $500/person, which includes access to the reception, Gala dinner and performances, complimentary valet, and more. Underwriting opportunities are also available.