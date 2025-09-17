Two River Theater Reveals 2025/2026 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater has revealed the 2025/2026 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars program. This year-long initiative provides high school juniors from across New Jersey with a special opportunity to explore professional theater and actively participate in the work at Two River. Since its inception in 2005, 237 exceptional students have completed the Howard Aronson Metro Scholar program, with many going on to pursue college and careers in theater. The 2025/2026 HAMS will be the 21st class to engage in workshops with professional artists, assist staff across various departments, and attend every show in Two River’s season at no cost. The program is named in honor of Howard Aronson, a longtime friend and member of the Two River Theater Board who passed away in January 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome these 16 students to the Howard Aronson Metro Scholars program this year,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “They are talented, well-rounded, eager, and kind. We can’t wait to walk them through our incredible season and show them the inner workings of Two River Theater."

The Two River Theater 2025/26 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars are: Amore Alphonse (Ocean Township High School), Gabriel Amoroso (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Mya Belmonte (High Technology High School), Samantha Castillo Zepeda (Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy), Anthony Cea (Howell High School – FPAC), Maddie Dennis (Cranford High School), Adelaide Dutemple (Union Catholic Regional High School), Carson Gipson (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Niyah Kane (East Brunswick Magnet School), Julianna Magarban (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Nevaeh Oliver (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Gianna Pawlak (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Kate Skrocki (Trinity Hall), Janin Szalkowski (Trinity Hall), Ryan Vargas (Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy), and Megan Wagerik (East Brunswick Magnet School).

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/metro-scholars/