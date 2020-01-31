Two River Theater Presents August Wilson's RADIO GOLF

Since 2012, award-winning actor and director Brandon J. Dirden has made an artistic home at Two River Theater, appearing on the theater's Red Bank stage in five productions and making his directorial debut in 2015 with August Wilson's Seven Guitars-a production that NJ Monthly raved "poignantly captures the joys and sorrows that are the signatures of Wilson's work."

This season, Two River continues its commitment to produce all 10 plays of August Wilson's American Century Cycle with Dirden's production of Radio Golf, the sixth play in the Cycle produced at the theater. Performances will begin in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, February 29 and continue through Sunday, March 22. The opening night performance is Friday, March 6 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org. Two River Theater's 2019/20 Season Sponsor is Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center.

August Wilson (April 27, 1945-October 2, 2005) authored Gem of the Ocean, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Fences, Two Trains Running, Jitney, King Hedley II, and Radio Golf. These works explore the heritage and experience of the descendants of Africans in North America, decade-by-decade, over the course of the 20th century. His plays have been produced on Broadway, at regional theaters across the country, and all over the world.

Set in 1997, Radio Golf is the 10th and final play in the American Century Cycle. Real-estate developer Harmond Wilks is determined to become the first black mayor of Pittsburgh-and to revitalize the Hill District by breaking ground on his real estate firm's most lucrative redevelopment project. Starbucks, Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods are ready to move in. One of the buildings that Harmond's company is set to destroy is 1839 Wylie Avenue-the ancestral home of Aunt Ester, who died in 1985, during the events of King Hedley II (performed at Two River last season). Two men with close ties to Aunt Ester confront Harmond to convince him of the house's spiritual significance to the community-forcing Harmond, and the Hill District itself, into a battle between the past and the future.

Radio Golf will feature Wayne DeHart (Elder Joseph Barlow), Amber Iman (Mame Wilks), Nathan James (Sterling Johnson), Carl Hendrick Louis (Harmond Wilks), and Robbie Williams (Roosevelt Hicks).

The creative team includes scenic designer Ed Haynes, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Driscoll Otto, sound designer Kay Richardson, and wig designer Erin Hicks. The casting is by Heidi Griffiths & Kate Murray, and the production stage manager is Megan Smith.

Brandon J. Dirden has appeared at Two River in A Raisin in the Sun; August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Jitney; the world premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine; and Topdog/Underdog, in which he starred opposite his brother Jason Dirden under the direction of the play's author, Suzan-Lori Parks. Best known for portraying Agent Dennis Aderholt in the acclaimed FX series The Americans, his Broadway credits include Robert Schenkkan's All the Way and August Wilson's Jitney. In 2012 he was awarded an Obie and a Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Boy Willie in the Signature Theatre Company revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

Ticket prices for Radio Golf range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. A limited number of $25 tickets are available for every performance; $25 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 30 are $25 and include the best available seats at every performance. Tickets are available from tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400.





