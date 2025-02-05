Tracy Morgan Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey and The Stress Factory Comedy Club will present Tracy Morgan on Saturday, February 22 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$69.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians and actors in his field. In May 2024, Paramount+ announced that Morgan will star in the upcoming half-hour comedy series CRUTCH, set in the world of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood. The series centers on Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan)—or “Crutch” to those that know him well—a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home. The series is slated to begin production later in 2024.



In August 2023, Morgan released his latest standup special for Max® titled Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy® and Golden Globe Award®-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of “Liz Lemon’s” (Fey) hit variety show, TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan received an Emmy® nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work on the show and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013.



Morgan can be seen in four seasons of TBS’ The Last OG, which he also executive produced and starred. He can be seen in Amazon’s Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, which was released in March 2021. He also appeared in Warner Brothers Scoob!, Paramount’s What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson, and voiced the role of “Fox” in Netflix’s 2019 series Green Eggs & Ham. Previously, Morgan’s standup special Staying Alive was released globally on Netflix in May 2017. Prior to that, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class. Morgan was also nominated for an Emmy® for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for hosting an episode of the legendary Saturday Night Live.



In 2014, Morgan released a standup special for Comedy Central titled Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide, which brought the network one of its largest audiences for a standup special that year. Previously, his first stand up special, Black & Blue, was released on HBO® in 2010. Another milestone for Morgan was reached in 2009 with the release of his first book, a compilation of studied anecdotes and some of the more serious moments that shaped him and his career, I Am the New Black.



Morgan has headlined across the country and abroad on various tours and festivals for his stand-up comedy. He was first introduced to television audiences in his role as “Hustle Man” on the hit comedy series Martin. He went on to join Saturday Night Live in 1996 where he appeared for seven seasons and created such memorable characters as “Astronaut Jones” and “Brian Fellows.” After leaving SNL, Morgan went on to star in his own comedy series, The Tracy Morgan Show, and he voiced “Spoonie Luv” on Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers. Additional film credits include Cop Out, the remake of the British film Death at a Funeral, First Sunday opposite Ice Cube and Katt Williams, The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now, and Fist Fight. Morgan currently resides in New Jersey.