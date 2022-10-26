Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Comes To Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a most unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, AVENUE Q begins performances November 4 and runs through November 20.

The show that the New York critics called "ingenious" and "raucously wicked" played on Broadway and then Off Broadway for a combined 16 years, beating out Wicked for the top three Tony Awards (Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book) for its writers Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx and Jeff Whitty. The APAC production is the first to appear on the Jersey Shore since the musical closed in New York in 2019.

Avenue Q tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

The neighbors seem nice, but he soon discovers this is far from an ordinary neighborhood. There's Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), building superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman!) and other new friends. Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

An "adult" musical with puppets, Avenue Q gained international fame for its biting satire and racy content along with a cast of irresistible puppets that may or may not resemble the cast of Sesame Street all grown up.

"Even though this musical is already 20-years-old, it still resonates with its hilarious takes on sexuality, racism and what it means to live in a free society," says Producer and APAC Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. "It's not all preachy, but it's perceptive as hell. And it's as hilarious as it was when it was first written-like good tequila, Avenue Q has only improved with age! Or maybe it's bourbon!"

The intoxicating Axelrod production is directed and choreographed by Todd LaBron Underwood, featuring the original cast of puppets designed by Rick Lyon (from the original company), with music direction by Michael Gilch.

The cast includes Clint Hromsco (as Princeton/Rod), Miranda Wolf (as Kate Monster/Lucy the Slut), Adam Zeph (as Trekkie Monster/Nicky), Beau Bradshaw (as Brian), Né Lasheé (as Gary Coleman) and Amelia Fei (as Christmas Eve). The ensemble includes Francesca Saccomagno, Luke Pearlberg and Justin Sudderth.

The scenic designer is Fred Sorrentino, lighting designer is Chris D'Angelo, sound designer is Ian Wehrle, costume designer is Fred Mayo and prop designer is Susan Bloir. The stage managers are Larry Copeland and Terrence Berry.

Avenue Q is not recommended for audiences under 14 years of age, and while the content is no worse than what's playing on cable these days, the theater wants parents to be aware that its humor is intended for mature audiences. Be forewarned: full puppet nudity will result in loud laughter (as loud as the hell you want!)

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. Tickets are $32-65 and are available at (732) 531-9106, ext. 14 or www.axelrodartscenter.com.