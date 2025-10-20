Tony Award-Winner Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky Come to NJPAC In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome SiriusXM radio host and Broadway aficionado Seth Rudetsky back to Newark for another installment of his acclaimed Broadway concert series.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Rudetsky will share the stage with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, Carousel) for a night of powerhouse performances and behind-the-scenes stories.

This special event blends Rudetsky’s signature wit and Broadway insider tales with Mueller’s celebrated vocals and heartfelt artistry. Audiences can expect showstoppers including “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress, “If I Loved You” from Carousel, and fan favorites from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical—alongside spontaneous moments and musical surprises unique to Rudetsky’s one-of-a-kind concerts.

Mueller, one of Broadway’s most acclaimed leading ladies, has earned critical praise for her emotional depth and vocal brilliance. Her collaboration with Rudetsky offers fans an evening that’s equal parts concert and candid conversation, celebrating the joy, humor, and humanity of live theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by calling 1-888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office.