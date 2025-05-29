Tickets On Sale Friday For Upcoming Jazz Shows At NJPAC Including Stanley Jordan and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jazz at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center will feature including Stanley Jordan Playing Jimi Hendrix, Arturo Sandoval, and more.

SAT 11.08 @ 7:30 p.m. OMAR SOSA QUARTETO AMERICANOS

Omar Sosa - piano

Sheldon Brown - saxophone/clarinet/flute

Ernesto Mazar Kindelán - bass

Josh Jones - drums



It's Latin jazz - plus pizzazz - with multi-GRAMMY nominee Omar Sosa and his Quarteto Americanos. Playing with boundless energy, the Cuban-born composer, pianist and bandleader is "one of those rare birds whose keyboard skills are near those of Chick Corea and Chuco Valdes" (The New York Times). Rounding out the quartet are Omar's buddies from the Bay Area: drummer Josh Jones, bassist Ernesto Mazar Kindelán and Sheldon Brown on saxophone, clarinet and flute.



THU 11.13 @ 7:30 p.m. Arturo Sandoval

Arturo Sandoval - trumpet



At 75 years old, jazz trumpet virtuoso Arturo Sandoval still practices every day. Even after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Kennedy Center Honors and 10 GRAMMYs, he's never let the acclaim distract him from the most important thing: the music. As a child growing up in Cuba, he found freedom in jazz, Latin jazz and Afro-Cuban jazz. And "freedom," he says, "is the most important word in any dictionary in any language in the world." Feel the infectious energy and vivacious versatility of this music legend.



SAT 11.22 @ 7:30 p.m. STANLEY JORDAN PLAYS JIMI

Stanley Jordan - guitar

World-renowned azz guitarist Stanley Jordan channels the blues-rock legend in this can't-miss tribute. "This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today," he explains. It was Jimi's death in 1970 that first moved 11-year-old Stanley to take up the guitar. His jazz career took flight, with four GRAMMY nominations and the development of his signature two-handed touch technique, which was inspired by Jimi's left-handed tapping. In this performance, Stanley channels Jimi while allowing his own style to shine through.



SUN 11.23 @ 11:30 a.m. + 1:30 p.m. DORTHAAN'S PLACE: NAT ADDERLY JR. QUARTET

Nat Adderly Jr. - piano

NJPAC continues Dorthaan's Place, its popular Sunday jazz brunch series at NICO Kitchen + Bar curated by Newark's First Lady of Jazz, Dorthaan Kirk. The series made its debut during NJPAC's 2012-13 season and has grown ever since. "The finest in jazz is on the menu... anticipation runs high at Dorthaan's Place, whether you're there for the music, the food, the scene, Dorthaan, or all of the above." (All About Jazz)

This edition presents New Jersey's Nat Adderley, Jr. - pianist, composer, arranger and longtime music director for Luther Vandross. Inspired by greats like Chick Corea, John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk

There are two brunch seatings: 11:00 a.m. (music begins at 11:30 a.m.) and 1:00 p.m.

Sun 11.23 @ 3:00 p.m. 14th ANNUAL Sarah Vaughan INTERNATIONAL JAZZ VOCAL COMPETITION

Gary Walker - host

Ann Hampton Callaway - judge

Jon Faddis - judge

Nnenna Freelon - judge

Christian McBride - judge

Janis Siegel - judge

Tyreek McDole - vocalist



The divine Sarah Vaughan-Newark's greatest musical gift to the world-got her start as the winner of a talent contest. NJPAC honors her legacy every year with the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, the only global jazz vocal contest of its kind, open to all genders and nationalities. This event offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business-and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. For this 14th annual "The SASSY Awards" event, WBGO Radio's Gary Walker will host and 2023 SVVC winner Tyreek McDole will perform. A panel of all-star judges-Ann Hampton Callaway, Jon Faddis, Nnenna Freelon, Christian McBride, and Janis Siegel-will select the winner. Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize. Past winners include Samara Joy, Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, and more. For more information or to enter the competition, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.

