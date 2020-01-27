Tickets For Howie Mandel and Gringolombia at BergenPAC Go On Sale Friday

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Gringolombia on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Howie Mandel on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Gringolombia

En esta comedia El Águila Descalza recrea con mucho humor las peripecias de tantos inmigrantes que quisieron ser otros en otra parte, las torpezas ante un idioma y costumbres desconocidas, las dificultades para legalizar su estadía, las luchas para reunir la familia, las nostalgias de la comida, las costumbres y los recuerdos de su país de origen que cada vez se vuelve más lejano.

In this comedy, El Águila Descalza recreates with great humor the adventures of so many immigrants who wanted to be others elsewhere, the awkwardness before an unknown language and customs, the difficulties to legalize their stay, the struggles to reunite the family, and the nostalgia of the food, customs and memories of their country of origin that is becoming more and more distant.

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Mandel currently serves as executive producer and host of the game show Deal or No Deal, which returned with exciting, brand new episodes on CNBC, and served as a judge for a decade on NBC's hit summer talent competition series, America's Got Talent. He recently released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club on Showtime. He can also be seen in his Nat Geo Wild Series Animals Doing Things, which he co-hosts with his son Alex.

From his work on the Emmy Award-winning St. Elsewhere, to the international animated children's series Bobby's World, Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me, which revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





