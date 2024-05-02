Thesaurus Rex & Boys Go To Jupiter, Ft. Simmerr Play Debonair Music Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Box Studios will present Thesaurus Rex & Boys Go To Jupiter, with opener simmerr, on Friday, May 17th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:30; tickets are $15 in advance (or $20 at the door) and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

Thesaurus Rex was started in 2022 by writer/singer Calvin Rezen with the help of Berklee classmate Varun Jhunjhunwalla on lead guitar, audio engineer and session drummer Dan MacDonald, and jazz virtuoso Ethan Marsh on the bass. They were recently honored to be in the top 2 bands of Our Wicked Lady's Winter Madness Battle of the Bands 2024, and boast an eclectic musical style, clever and comedic lyrics, and energetic stage presence. Thesaurus Rex has played venues around New York City such as The Sultan Room, Brooklyn Made, Our Wicked Lady, Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall, Bowery Electric and many more.

Inspired by a whirlwind of influences and genres, Boys Go To Jupiter’s captivating sound is grounded in strong storytelling and powerful live performance. With their blend of joyful pop, dreamy soul, lush folk, and sugary punk, the Brooklyn-based band continues to impress, earning viral attention and a recent feature on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Pop. Countless can’t-miss shows and a rapidly growing social media following have cemented the project as an undeniable hit in the NYC market and beyond. BGTJ is the project of songwriters Caleb Martin-Rosenthal, Jess Kantorowitz, & Luke Volkert. Whether supported by their five-piece band or as a trio, they share a love for songs with heart, humor, and hooks that have audiences dancing, singing, crying, and back again. Their debut album is slated for Fall 2024.

simmerr, led by vocalist/keyboardist James Acre and guitarist/vocalist Jairo Campo, infuses a bedrock of 80s soul with the indie rock stylings of Mac DeMarco, a carefree yacht rock energy, and Latin jazz rhythms. Last Fall, they released their debut single, “Get You Flying,” a relentlessly upbeat tune featuring Charles Ritz (of Zoe Sparks) on saxophone and Jeffrey Pinsker-Smith (of Couch) on trumpet, produced by Tucker Bickell (Couch, Zoe Sparks, Victor Franco). They are a mainstay act in Manhattan, consistently packing club stages in the Lower East Side such as Arlene’s Grocery, Rockwood Music Hall, and more. While only a year old, simmerr is set for a year of growth in 2024, releasing more original music, innovative social media content, and expanding their audience. Their next single, “Parallel,” is set to release this June.

