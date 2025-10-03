Theatrical Artist's Prep Will Present 13 At Hamilton Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Artist's Prep (TAP) will present 13, the Broadway hit from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, at Union County Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway. Performances are scheduled for Friday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m.

With a rock score by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, 13 follows Evan Goldman, a New York teen navigating a move to small-town Indiana after his parents’ divorce. As Evan faces the challenges of adolescence—including friendship, popularity, first crushes, and his upcoming bar mitzvah—the show offers a heartfelt and humorous look at growing up.

Directed by Beth Kasper, with music direction by Emalina Thompson, choreography and production by Samantha Simpson, and scenic and lighting design by James Mosser, this production features 19 young performers from Union, Somerset, and Middlesex Counties alongside a live band.

Featured Cast

Joey Estevez (Evan), Isabella Ovalles (Patrice), Josiah Irwin (Archie), Gabriel Bautista (Brett), Arianna Silverman (Kendra), Arabella Mohan (Lucy), Henry Taner (Eddie), Oliver Kent (Malcolm), Erica Anselmo (Molly), Veronica Diaz (Charlotte), Mia Munoz (Cassie), Mason Frasiolas (Simon), Benjamin Boylan (Richie), Rich Rozycki (Rabbi). Ensemble includes Elysa Sales, Paige Rozycki, Phoenix Lacovara, Isabella Cammarano, Amelia Chetirko, and Amanda Bailey.

Tickets and Information

Performances run October 24–26, 2025 at Hamilton Stage at UCPAC in Rahway, NJ.

Tickets are $25 general admission and are available at theatricalartistsprep.com/upcoming-performances/13-the-musical. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

13 the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).