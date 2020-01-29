Theater to Go at Kelsey Theatre is Bringing CABARET to the Stage

Theater To Go will present the Kander and Ebb classic musical CABARET at the Kelsey Theatre from Jan 31- Feb 9 2020. Winner of three Outer Circle Critic's Awards, the 1998 revival features an edginess that reflects the hedonism and decay of the period between the world wars in Weimar Germany, when seeds were planted for Hitler's ascension to power in Germany.

CABARET is directed by Ruth Markoe,with Musical Direction by Buzz Herman and Choreography by Haley Schmalbach.

Based on Christopher Isherwood's Berlin Stories, CABARET follows the interlocking stories of two young expatriates who find themselves in Berlin seeking excitement in 1931.CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich and the slow insidious, changes that would eventually lead to the atrocities of Nazi Germany. Led by the enigmatic and bawdy Emcee, CABARET is an dizzying theatrical experience, featuring well-known classics of the musical stage such as " Wilkommen" "Don't Tell Mama," "Maybe This Time," and of course "Cabaret"

Joe Masteroff's book for Cabaret was based on John Van Druten's play I Am a Camera, itself inspired by Christopher Isherwood's short novel Goodbye to Berlin

John Kander and Fred Ebb have collaborated on some of the best loved musicals of our time, including Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman and their final collaboration, The Scottsboro Boys. Their shows take on difficult and dark themes, with memorable songs that further the stories at every turn. CABARET was one of their first collaborative efforts and has been performed around the world in a variety of interpretations since first produced on Broadway in 1966. It has had a life spanning 50 years with some of Broadway's finest performers taking on the challenge of this musical. Theater To Go is proud to present this show to audiences at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor.

CABARET features Steven Brandt (Emcee), Jenna German (Sally Bowles,) Matthew Swanson (Clifford Bradshaw), Linda Cunningham (Fraulein Schneider) Nathan Parker (Herr Schultz) Melissa Rittmann (Fraulien Kost) Jim Morris (Ernst Ludwig) and Christopher Schmalbach (Max) Featured in the Kit Kat Klub are, Lauren Suchenski, Karaline Rosen, Emily Cargill, Mikayla Nelson Jenna Moschella, Emma Bryce, Shawn Simmons, Reise Bridgers and Sam Zdanowic.

The Creative team includes Ruth Markoe (Director), Haley Schmalbach (Choreographer) ,Buzz Herman ( Musical Director), Dennis Tolentino (Stage Manager) Ruth Rittmann (Costumes,) John Russell (Set Design,) Kitty Getlik (Lighting Design) and Evan Paine (Sound design).

When

January 31, 2020- February 9, 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Where

Kelsey Theater at Mercer County Community College

1200 Old Trenton Rd West Windsor NJ

Admission

$23

Tickets

http://kelsey.mccc.edu/shows_kids.shtml#1?utm_source=CABARET+OPENS+JAN+31&utm_campaign=CABARET+2020&utm_medium=email





