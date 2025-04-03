Theater To Go Brings FIDDLER ON THE ROOF To Kelsey Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater To Go will bring the timeless and beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof to the stage at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ from June 6-15, 2025.

This internationally celebrated musical delivers a message of resilience, unity, and hope, making it as relevant today as ever. Opening on June 6, Fiddler on the Roof . serves as a poignant reminder of the historical struggles faced by Jewish communities throughout history and their enduring spirit of survival, while also addressing universal themes of family, faith, and community.

A Story of Tradition, Change, and Human Resilience

Set in the Russian village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a humble Jewish milkman, as he struggles to maintain his family's traditions while navigating a rapidly changing world. As his daughters seek to forge their own paths, Tevye must confront the shifting social and political landscape around him. Featuring unforgettable songs like "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Tradition," the musical resonates deeply with themes of identity, familial love, and the eternal conflict between old and new ways of life.

A Timely Production for Today's World

Directed by Ruth Markoe, this production of Fiddler on the Roof brings fresh perspective while honoring its deep cultural and emotional roots. "In these times, when our world feels more divided than ever, Fiddler on the Roof serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of tradition, community, and family in an ever-changing world," says Markoe. "But even in difficult times, joy can transcend adversity, as we see in some of the beloved music in Fiddler."

At a time when global tensions and societal shifts continue to shape our lives, Fiddler on the Roof offers a poignant and timely reflection on resilience, hope, and unity. The struggles faced by Tevye and his community echo the broader human experience, making this production a must-see for audiences of all backgrounds.

Don't Miss This Classic Musical

Whether you are a longtime fan or experiencing Fiddler on the Roof for the first time, this production is sure to inspire, entertain, and move you. Join Theater To Go at Kelsey Theatre from June 6-15, 2025, for a performance that captures the heart and spirit of one of Broadway's most enduring musicals.

Featuring a talented cast, including RJ Lewis as Tevye, Lauren Friedman as Golde, and, Jenny Weiner as Yente the Matchmaker, the show promises to deliver a compelling experience for audiences. Choreographer Haley Schmalbach leads the cast in dynamic production numbers, and the orchestra, led by Musical Director Sue den Outer, will fill Kelsey Theatre with the music of Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein, further elevating this incredible production.

Comments