The Westerlies And Erth's DINOSAURS OF THE DEEP Come To MPAC In March

Enjoy the eclectic sounds of The Westerlies, a brass quartet like no other, on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$39.



The Westerlies are a New York-based brass quartet comprised of childhood friends from Seattle: Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands on trumpet, and Andy Clausen and Willem de Koch on trombone.



Formed in 2011, the self-described "accidental brass quartet" takes its name from the prevailing winds that travel from the West to the East. "Skilled interpreters who are also adept improvisers" (NPR's Fresh Air), The Westerlies explore jazz, roots and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music). Equally at home in concert halls and living rooms, The Westerlies navigate a wide array of venues and projects with the precision of a string quartet, the audacity of a rock band, and the charm of a family sing-along.



The ensemble has produced two critically acclaimed albums of genre-defying chamber music: its 2014 debut,https://thewesterliesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/wish-the-children-would-come-on-home-the-music-of-wayne-horvitz (Songlines), and a 2016 double-CD of primarily original compositions,https://thewesterliesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-westerlies (Songlines). Sought-after collaborators, The Westerlies are also featured on recordings by Fleet Foxes (Nonesuch), Vieux Farka Touré (Six Degrees Records), Common (Lakeshore) and Dave Douglas (Greenleaf). The group will be releasing their third full-length album, Wherein Lies the Good, in early 2020.



Education and community engagement are core elements of The Westerlies' mission. Each season, the ensemble reaches thousands of students around the country with their innovative and inspiring assemblies and masterclasses.



Go on an undersea adventure into the prehistoric deep when The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep comes to MPAC on Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Tickets are $15-$25.



The creators of Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live want to take your family on an all new adventure - this time to the bottom of the ocean. Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago - and maybe live still today! Erth shows are at the forefront of family entertainment, using actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects young audiences to the real science of paleontology.



The show features an incredible cast of underwater creatures including Comb Jellies, Paracyclotosaurus, Angler Fish, Koronosaurus and Plesiosaurus.



Since its beginnings in 1990, Erth (Erth Visual and Physical, Inc) has sought to provide audiences with eye popping visual experiences; giant puppetry, stilt-walkers, inflatable environments, aerial and flying creatures. In demand for events and festivals, the Company inspires audiences with their unique and dynamic vision. Erth have built an Australia wide, and increasingly international reputation based on exceptional work and a distinctive visual aesthetic. Erth's signature production, Erth's Dinosaur Zoo is consistently touring through North America, UK and Australia with multiple teams touring simultaneously. Erth's productions have been presented all around Australia, in venues large and small, from community halls in the remote outback to the Sydney Opera House. Erth is renowned for construction of stunning puppets of all scales, and frequently undertakes bespoke commissions for museums, zoos, theatre producers and festivals around Australia.



For more information visit http://www.mayoarts.org.





