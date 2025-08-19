The Sieminski Theater Opens Act 2 Of Its 2025 Season In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sieminski Theater will open the second half of its 2025 season on September 13 with a lineup of popular plays, musical acts, and holiday shows.

The season will begin on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. with We May Be Right, a tribute to Billy Joel. This powerhouse ensemble will deliver an electrifying performance, authentically re-creating the music of the “Piano Man” with a backdrop of the New York City skyline. The concert will feature hit after hit along with beloved deep cuts, bringing audiences to their feet to sing along.

On Sunday, September 28 at 2:30 p.m., the New Jersey Festival Orchestra under the direction of David Wroe will return with The Gypsy Spirit. Armenian violinist Anush Nikoghosyan will take center stage in Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and the program will conclude with de Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat Suites Nos. 1 & 2, infused with Andalusian folk rhythms and flair.

The season will continue on Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. with The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, a group of musicians and vocalists rooted in gospel music who celebrate the style and artistry of the iconic Grammy Award-winning band.

From October 11–19, Trilogy Repertory will present Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, a gripping exploration of guilt, responsibility, and the American Dream in the aftermath of World War II.

On Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m., Great Balls of Fire will honor Jerry Lee Lewis in a theatrical concert starring Jason Cohen, who played Lewis in the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet. The performance will feature Lewis’s greatest hits alongside songs by Buddy Holly, Elvis, and Johnny Cash.

From November 6–9, American Theater Group will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Our Town, directed by Merete Muenter. The production will highlight the beauty and wonder of everyday life in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.

On Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m., the theater will host a fundraising event featuring My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical. This one-woman show, supported by multimedia characters, playfully spoofs the beloved holiday movie genre. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by the performance, and will conclude with dessert, champagne, raffles, and a chance to meet the star. Proceeds will benefit future programming at the theater.

From December 5–7, American Theater Group will bring the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life – Radio Play to life as a 1940s-style broadcast. The season will conclude December 13–14 with the return of Sons of Serendip, the Billboard-charting quartet and America’s Got Talent finalists, performing selections from their holiday album Christmas Beyond the Lights.

The Sieminski Theater is a premier cultural destination in Somerset County, presenting a diverse range of productions from local companies and national touring acts. Known for its intimate setting and Broadway-caliber amenities, the theater offers one of the best viewing experiences in the region.