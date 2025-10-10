The Shakespeare Theatre to Host Community Blood Drive in Partnership With New York Blood Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is partnering with New York Blood Center to host a community blood drive on Saturday, November 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre. The drive coincides with the Theatre's upcoming production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, running October 22nd - November 16th.

As part of its ongoing commitment to serving the community both on and off the stage, STNJ invites patrons, neighbors, and supporters to take part in this life-saving effort. Each donation is a simple but powerful way to care for others and to demonstrate that communal heart is always in good supply.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do," said Joe Grisanzio, Community Engagement Coordinator. "We're honored to open our doors not just for storytelling, but for service. To come together and support the people who make our community thrive."

The community blood drive will take place in the Kirby Studio on the basement level of the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre. Appointments are strongly recommended but walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

Event Details:

Date & Time: November 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University

36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940

Registration: Click here to register for a time slot