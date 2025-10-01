 tracker
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Host Costume and Prop Sale

Back by popular demand, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is once again opening its doors to the public for a special sale of costumes and props from its storied productions. The Costume and Prop Sale will take place on Saturday, October 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory at 3 Vreeland Road, Florham Park, NJ.

Beloved by patrons, collectors, and community like, the sale offers a rare chance to take home a piece of theatre magic. From elaborate period gowns and whimsical hats to handcrafted set pieces and unique stage props, the event features treasures from past performances that are as functional as they are full of history. Many items are one-of-a-kind, making this sale a must-visit for theatre enthusiasts, educators, costume lovers, and anyone seeking something truly unique.

Admission is free, and items will be priced to suit a variety of budgets. Proceeds support the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's artistic and educational programming, helping the Theatre continue to produce impactful performances for the community.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: The Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory

3 Vreeland Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932


