The Ritz Theatre Company Puts On A (Musical) PAGEANT

"Mirror, mirror of success, who will be Miss Glamouress?" Six contestants emerge from behind a gold shimmer curtain to take part in an epic battle of hairspray and cheesy quatrain in the musical comedy Pageant, the latest mainstage show presented by The Ritz Theatre Company.

Ushered on by a crooning host, the (drag queen) contestants compete in several different categories in an effort to win the coveted title of Miss Glamouress. To make the show even more intriguing, each night, judges selected from the viewing audience will actually vote and determine the winner, who, therefore, may be different at each performance! Directed by Matt Reher, the show runs at The Ritz from May 13th through May 29th.

"Pageant is a pageant-but funnier," explains Mr. Reher. "The show equally celebrates femininity and humanity. It reminds us that beauty lives in even the most unexpected places. It's high-energy, quick-paced, and packed with joy, glitz, and Girl Power! And for those seeking deeper themes about transforming beauty standards or tearing down the patriarchy, that's there too."

Featuring a book and lyrics by Bill Russell and Frank Kelly, and music by Albert Evans, Pageant was first presented by Jonathan Scharer in association with Chip Quigley at the Blue Angel in New York City on May 2, 1991. The show was conceived, directed, and choreographed by Robert Longbottom-and takes its shots not by mocking the prototypical pageant from the outside, but by being one.

"To call Pageant a parody of America's obsession with beauty pageants is just part of what makes the show so great," says actor Tim Herman, who tackles the role of local celebrity, crooner, and master of ceremonies Frankie Cavalier in the show. "We laugh at the jokes about how superficial we can be, but we also embrace the warmth, dedication, and brilliance of these women. I saw the original production five times in New York! Consider me obsessed."

Joining Mr. Herman on stage for this unique pageant experience are performers Jerrod Ganesh (Miss Deep South), Brian Gensel (Miss West Coast), Achilles Inverso (Miss Texas), Devon Spencer Lynch (Miss Great Plains, Antoine Martinez-Jones (Miss Industrial Northeast), and Kyle Smith (Miss Bible Belt). The production team includes music director Erik Meyer, choreographer Kelly DeFulgentis, costumer Megan Iafolla, scenic designer William Bryant, lighting designer Matthew Weil, and stage manager Chantel Cumberbatch. All are incredibly excited to bring this show to vibrant life on the Ritz stage.

The Ritz Theatre Company Presents

PAGEANT

May 13 - May 29, 2022

Directed by Matt Reher

Music Direction by Erik Meyer

Choreography by Kelly DeFulgentis

Cast

Tim Herman as Frankie Cavalier

Jerrod Ganesh as Miss Deep South

Brian Gensel as Miss West Coast

Achilles Inverso as Miss Texas

Devon Spencer Lynch as Miss Great Plains

Antoine Martinez-Jones as Miss Industrial Northeast

Kyle Smith as Miss Bible Belt

Production Team

Bruce A. Curless - Producing Artistic Director

Chantel Cumberbatch - Assistant Director / Stage Manager

Megan Iafolla - Costume Design

William Bryant - Scenic Design

Matthew Weil - Lighting Design

Performance Dates & Times

Friday, May 13 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 14 at 8:00pm

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 20 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 21 at 8:00pm

Sunday, May 22 at 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 27 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 28 at 8:00pm

Sunday, May 29 at 2:00pm

Ticket Prices

General Admission - $30

Artist/Student Rush - $15

Tickets available online, over the phone, and at the box office!

The Ritz Theatre Company

"An All-Inclusive Theatre Company Celebrating Diversity in Our Stories and Those Who Share Them"

915 White Horse Pike

Haddon Township, NJ 08107

(856) 288-3500

www.RitzTheatreCo.org

**Please be advised that masks are required for all audience and staff members inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking.**