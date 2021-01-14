The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
The winners of the 2020 Awards for Best Feature, Short, Documentary, and more will be announced at the conclusion of the festival.
Come celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival! The #RGIFF is back to deliver some of 2020's most exciting indie cinema in a new virtual format. From January 27th to January 31st enjoy over 80 films and 20 hours of content ranging from dramas, comedies, student films, music videos, international flicks, and everything in between from the comfort of your couch. Films will be available for viewing in custom blocks according to genre at specific times throughout the festival. To find out how to purchase tickets visit https://ridgewoodguildfilmfest.com/.
Please note this site will be updated until the day of the festival. In addition to the films which will be available at reasonable prices, there will also be special free presentations. Scheduled this year so far are master classes on film distribution, film marketing, interviews with actors and directors and more. There will also be a FREE networking zoom meeting.
The full list of participating films are as follows:
The Boy At Platform 3 (Short) - Michael Daniel Vetter
FAULT (Short) - Ian Havens
The Interrogation (Short) - Bob Klein
A Case of Blue (Narrative Feature) - Dana H. Glazer
Goodnight Death (Short) - Elsa Levytksy
Sing To Me (Short) - Luz Cabrales
SKUBER (Short) - Cat London
Instinct (Animation) - Yinuo Wei
Runaway (Short) - Michelle Tang
Seeing You Again (Short) - Brandon Siavichay
The Woods (Short) - Spencer Muhlstock
"The Circle" Episodes 1-5 (Short) - Carlton Thompson
Soul Bones (Short) - Andrew Huggins
The Blue Marble (Short) - Ralph Toporoff
Sycamore (Short) - Mehmet Tığl
The Waiting Room (Short) - Mike West
Thank You Kindly (Short) - Noah Weisberg
As Simple as Hello (Short) - Brad Carr
Everybody Said (Short) - Brian Ostering
Ms. Rossi (Short) - Pat Battistini
Dignity (Short) - Pat Battistini
garage (Short) - Phil E. Eichinger
Dining Room (Short) - Heidi Scott
The Six (Short) - Trent Dawson
Thaw (Short) - Sigge Widmark
UNCAGED (Documentary) - Dylan Skinner
Chosen (Documentary) - Karlee King
The Quiet Pain (Short) - Timothy Amatulli
Empty Windows (Short) - Andrew Rosenstein, Joseph Rosenstein
Missing Pieces (Short) - Jina Moran
KADDISH (Short) - Razid Season
AYEO (Animation) - Jacob Updyke
The Della Morte Sisters (Short) - Judith Anna Di Donato
Appetite (Short) - Maddy Freeman
Because I Love Him (Short) - Maddy Freeman
Chains (Short) - Beantown Statie Production Company
When it's Dark Enough, You Can See Stars (Short) - Reilly Widmayer
Shyft (Short) - Brooke Hoover
Tongue Tied (Short) - Noelle White
New Year's Day (Short) - Noelle White
Blue Iris (Short) - Sam Thakur
In Sync (Short) - Eddie Shieh
Like Father (Short) - Jonathan Chekroune
Something to Celebrate (Short) - Sarina Sokoloff
The Perfect Cup (Short) - Joey Scelza
Down (Short) - John Chiodi
Shifting Gears (Animation) - Leeann Cintron
Helping (Animation) - Emely Cintron
What Did You Do Today? (Short) - Britney Bautista
Defenseless (Short) - Dr. Macela Robinson, PhD
Egg on Your Face (Short) - Josh Parkhill
Voice (Documentary) - Maggie Ding
Unsafe (Short) - Tori Kotsen, Ilya Zorin
COUP! (Short) - Emergency Contact
Scarlet Circle (Short) - Ryan Cervasio
Survivor Stories (Documentary) - Ivan Verlaan
MY TAGALONG (Animation) - Jerry Wang
The Start of a New Day (Documentary) - Emma Russo
Age of Bryce (Short) - Brian Elliot
Oddly Popular (Short) - Carissa Gallo
How Long (Short) - Lauren Saunders
Big Yellow Taxi (Short) - Lauren Saunders
The astronaut's journal (Animation) - Marina Belikova
Merrick Carlyle Has a Problem (Short) - Lioness Studios
ALINA - 2020 (Short) - Nora Mariana
Brass Ring (Short) - Zachary Ross
It's Called Revenge (Short) - Michelle Burger
Paath (The Lesson) (Short) - Karan Singh Rathore
I'm Alright (Short) - Andy If
THE FIRST SNOWFALL (Short) - Yanghuixiao Gao
Bru'dhars (Short) - Sriram Papolu
Heat Wave (Short) - Melanie Coffey
AMERICAN MARRIAGE (Short) - Giorgio Fontana
A dilemma (Short) - Sam Iam
Buy Doll's House (Short) - Maxim Kulkov
Tavola (Short) - Nikolas Grasso
ELUDE (Short) - Alejandro Santora
Blackhole. (Short) - Holly Pilcavage
EDEN (Short) - Brent Costantino
The Dispensable (Short) - Robert J Morgalo
Narc (Short) - Jackson Coates
Hackers: The Misfit Superheroes (Documentary) - Ethan Wilk
Q: ghostly remote effect (Short) - Marcus Hanisch
Love Songs Showscape from GORKY'S DREAM GARDEN (Feature) - Michelle Ekizian
Amend (Short) - John Patrick Hayden
The festival lineup includes two feature length films: Dana H. Glazer's romantic drama A Case of Blue, starring Stephen Schnetzer and Annapurna Sriram, and Michelle Ekizian's Love Songs Showscape from Gorky's Dream Garden, a genre-bending hybrid opera. Some other notable entries include: Trent Dawson's The Six, a crumbling romance shot entirely in an NYC subway; Elsa Levytksy's Goodnight Death starring Callum Blue of The Tudors, where the Grim Reaper follows a young girl out to stop a serial killer; Dylan Skinner's documentary about the fashion industry's effect on body image UNCAGED; Spencer Muhlstock's beautifully filmed and chillingly presented The Woods; Luz Cabrales' Sing To Me, which explores the relationship between friendship, grief, and love.
Other films of note include: Nora Mariana's heart-poundingly intense story of an escape attempt from a Warsaw Ghetto in Alina; Lioness Studios' Merrick Carlyle Has a Problem, which pits a teenage sociopath against the power of young love; Emergency Contact's witty and socially-cognisant web series Coup!; Eddie Shieh's In Sync, which hilariously asks what to do when both husband and wife bring home a new partner at the same time; Pat Battistini's Ms. Rossi, a clever and whimsical foreign language short; Bob Klein's comical depiction of justice in the MeToo era in The Interrogation, Ethan Wilk's deep dive into the world of professional hacking in the documentary, Hackers: The Misfit Superheroes and many more, many of which are premieres.
The RGIFF has also included exclusive bonus content ("specials") to watch for free. As Film Festival Director Dotti Fucito states, "We decided to make up for this year's lack of a red carpet with more Q & A's, presentations about aspects of the film industry, interviews and some interactive content including a networking meeting. We have a fantastic slate of films this year, and we're excited about how we've adapted to the virtual format."
The Ridgewood International Film Festival will be held online from January 27th to January 31st. For information on how to purchase tickets and view the specials: https://ridgewoodguildfilmfest.com/. Socials: https://twitter.com/RidgewoodFilmFe, https://www.facebook.com/TRGIFF