The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Come celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival! The #RGIFF is back to deliver some of 2020's most exciting indie cinema in a new virtual format. From January 27th to January 31st enjoy over 80 films and 20 hours of content ranging from dramas, comedies, student films, music videos, international flicks, and everything in between from the comfort of your couch. Films will be available for viewing in custom blocks according to genre at specific times throughout the festival. To find out how to purchase tickets visit https://ridgewoodguildfilmfest.com/.

Please note this site will be updated until the day of the festival. In addition to the films which will be available at reasonable prices, there will also be special free presentations. Scheduled this year so far are master classes on film distribution, film marketing, interviews with actors and directors and more. There will also be a FREE networking zoom meeting.

The winners of the 2020 Awards for Best Feature, Short, Documentary, and more will be announced at the conclusion of the festival.

The full list of participating films are as follows:

The festival lineup includes two feature length films: Dana H. Glazer's romantic drama A Case of Blue, starring Stephen Schnetzer and Annapurna Sriram, and Michelle Ekizian's Love Songs Showscape from Gorky's Dream Garden, a genre-bending hybrid opera. Some other notable entries include: Trent Dawson's The Six, a crumbling romance shot entirely in an NYC subway; Elsa Levytksy's Goodnight Death starring Callum Blue of The Tudors, where the Grim Reaper follows a young girl out to stop a serial killer; Dylan Skinner's documentary about the fashion industry's effect on body image UNCAGED; Spencer Muhlstock's beautifully filmed and chillingly presented The Woods; Luz Cabrales' Sing To Me, which explores the relationship between friendship, grief, and love.

Other films of note include: Nora Mariana's heart-poundingly intense story of an escape attempt from a Warsaw Ghetto in Alina; Lioness Studios' Merrick Carlyle Has a Problem, which pits a teenage sociopath against the power of young love; Emergency Contact's witty and socially-cognisant web series Coup!; Eddie Shieh's In Sync, which hilariously asks what to do when both husband and wife bring home a new partner at the same time; Pat Battistini's Ms. Rossi, a clever and whimsical foreign language short; Bob Klein's comical depiction of justice in the MeToo era in The Interrogation, Ethan Wilk's deep dive into the world of professional hacking in the documentary, Hackers: The Misfit Superheroes and many more, many of which are premieres.

The RGIFF has also included exclusive bonus content ("specials") to watch for free. As Film Festival Director Dotti Fucito states, "We decided to make up for this year's lack of a red carpet with more Q & A's, presentations about aspects of the film industry, interviews and some interactive content including a networking meeting. We have a fantastic slate of films this year, and we're excited about how we've adapted to the virtual format."

The Ridgewood International Film Festival will be held online from January 27th to January 31st. For information on how to purchase tickets and view the specials: https://ridgewoodguildfilmfest.com/. Socials: https://twitter.com/RidgewoodFilmFe, https://www.facebook.com/TRGIFF