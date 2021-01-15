The Princeton Triangle Club Presents ALL UNDERDOGS GO TO HEAVEN

The Princeton Triangle Club continues its 130 year tradition of presenting an original student-written musical comedy with All Underdogs Go to Heaven on January 20, 2021 at 8pm ET. This thrilling and hilarious musical sports spectacular will be Triangle's first-ever movie musical and its first-ever worldwide premiere with the curtain rising virtually. All Underdogs Go to Heaven is directed and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli who led a professional production staff. The show features a Princeton undergraduate cast of 27, an orchestra of 22 students, and 50 business, tech and writing team members. The cast filmed their parts across three countries and 10 states.

For 130 years, Princeton's Famous Triangle Show has entertained audiences as the nation's oldest touring collegiate musical comedy troupe. Based at McCarter Theatre- "the House that Triangle Built"- in Princeton, NJ, Triangle creates original musical comedy every year- written and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals- and hits the road on a national tour. The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald, class of '1917, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, and Ellie Kemper '02. This year's members include over 100 students working across disciplines - cast, pit orchestra, tech, business, and writers - who have diverse academic interests and include Triangle as a central part of their undergraduate life. Triangle is also proud to have had a number of alumni working on the show, including Music Director Peter Mills '95, Orchestra Supervisor Kevin Laskey '12, and perhaps a few alumni cameos.

All Underdogs Go to Heaven: A Sports Story! The Musical! The Movie! tells the tale of Partham Pollawogs coach John Yossarian Speed, who has been fielding a mediocre team for 20 years. Then, intrepid consultant Stacy Callahan walked in with an idea: since the underdog always wins, why not assemble the worst team imaginable? As they coach the motliest crüe Partham has ever seen, they'll face rival teams, magical sports equipment, overeager youngsters, and expensive animated sequences, while learning the true meaning of Ball (The sport is called Ball. For efficiency's sake.) Will the Pollawogs beat the Marthap Marauders in the Jersey Rec League Championship? Tune into our show to find out. Showcasing the work of fourteen of Princeton's most talented student writers, and featuring Triangle's signature kickline, All Underdogs Go to Heaven is sure to be a delightfully good time!

Visit http://www.triangleshow.com/ for the premiere link and more information about the Princeton Triangle Club's history. The show will premiere on January 20, 2021 at 8pm ET and can be streamed for free (though donations are welcome) until February 1, and then will be added to our Triangle on Demand library available to rent or buy.