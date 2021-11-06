The Prep Faculty & Students to Join A LITTLE BIT OF BOBBY Concert

Award-winning composer and writer Bobby Cronin's music will be celebrated by The Prep students and Broadway stars at a concert containing songs from CONCRETE JUNGLE, MARY AND MAX THE MUSICAL and music from RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD. The event is at GreenRoom42 on Monday, November 8 at 7:00pm.

Joining Bobby will be Tony winner Shuler Hensley - The Music Man, Oklahoma; Telly Leung - Aladdin, Allegiance; Kate Rockwell - Mean Girls, Rock of Ages; Jelani Remy - Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King; Angela Birchett - The Color Purple; Devin Ilaw - Les Miserables, Miss Saigon; Lauren Elder - Mary and Max, Side Show; Deon Oliverio - Pose; Leana Rae Concepcion - Radio City Christmas; and Brooklyn Norstedt - Psykidz.

Joining the cast is an ensemble comprised of Roggi Chuquimarca, Jessi Clayton, Yassi Noubahar, Regene Odon, Kara Pizzolo, Noah Virgile, and Andrew R. Widger under the musical direction of Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka with Mary Rodríguez on drums and Sam Sultanon bass/guitar/cello. The evening is directed by Michael Mills and presented by DDM Productions https://www.ddmproductionsnyc.com

Concrete Jungle: Music, book, and lyrics by Bobby Cronin with additional material by Crystal Skillman. This musical romantic comedy is a modern take on Cyrano and exemplifies the complexities people find themselves in when dealing with career, diversity, technology, dreams and ambition, all while trying to be true to yourself while looking for love in the big city. The show is a heartfelt, relevant, and contemporary new American musical that celebrates love, explores gender identity, and challenges the idea of what it takes to be successful in this dizzying digital world.

Mary and Max the Musical: Music and lyrics by Bobby Cronin, book by Crystal Skillman. Adapted from the beloved 2011 Australian claymation film by Academy Award-winner Adam Elliot, Mary and Max melds a modern struggle between father and daughter with the story of two "weird and different" souls on two widely separated continents who, through the power of letter writing, become best friends. As the two worlds intertwine, the underlying story of Mary and Max is emotionally resonant and highly theatrical while exploring the ways we cope with life and with death. "And it may open a new musical era. Because what is offered here for eyes, ears and heart is a musical, but so atypically different, refreshingly modern - just authentic." - AU Kurier

Rain and Zoe Save the World: Authored by Crystal Skillman featuring music by Bobby Cronin. Two teenagers tackle twin disasters, climate change and coming of age, when they embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a major pipeline across the country, what began as two young environmentalists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up. https://www.rainandzoe.com/

Bobby is the award-winning composer/writer of Mary and Max (based on the claymation film) with bookwriter Crystal Skillman; 'Til Death Do Us Part (2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award, World Premiere 2020 Covid canceled) with bookwriter Caroline Prugh; Till Soon, Anne with bookwriter/lyricist Christine Toy Johnson (O'Neill Residencies 2017 & 2018, NYTB 2019 reading series) and Concrete Jungle, commissioned for London's esteemed ArtsEd. His rock musical W2ML is newly under a Broadway option. Bobby has composed numerous scores and songs for musical short films headlining festivals all over the world, and scored the hit audio drama King Kirby on Broadway Podcast Network. Yale graduate where he won the Michael P. Manzella Award for Excellence in Arts, Scholastics and Character. Member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild. www.bobbycronin.com

The Prep is a professional track training studio for performing artists of all ages, offering virtual and in person services in: Private Voice & Acting, Audition/Callback Prep, College Prep, Career Counseling, Self-Tapes, Acting Reels, Voice Over Demos, VO Technique, Broadway Master Classes and more. Co-Founders/Co-Owners Theresa Fowler Pittius and Jessi Clayton, along with their faculty of 30 instructors from around the world, have students currently working on Broadway, National Tours, Regional Theatre, and in Film & Television.

Tickets for A Little Bit of Bobby start at $29 and can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/WyW9lXd4OWyjTPfkVH3G/1636416000000