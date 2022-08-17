Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Piano Guys Come to NJPAC Next Month

The performance is on Wednesday, September 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17, 2022  
Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have proven to be apowerhouse group without limits. Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer,videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions thattranscend boundaries of style and genre, a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively-successfulcareer. Their 2020 album release "10" was a celebration of The Piano Guys' 10-year anniversary. The album included their most popular hits from the past 10 years as well as brand-new arrangements. Steven and Jonare gearing up to hit the road to perform their new music and share their great humor.

"Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?" asks member Steven Sharp Nelson. "Our favorite thing is to find a way too be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things
you would never expect to find together-but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011, The Piano Guys have released five studio albums, two Christmas releases and a fan-favorite live album, earning six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart and garnering an impressive 2 billion-plus global streams, over 1.6 billion YouTube views, and averaging nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. They have sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world and attracted a diehard audience of millions. The Piano Guys have appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, People, been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.





