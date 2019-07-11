The Performing Arts School at Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents THE PRODUCERS

Expect musical hijinks when The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC (PAS) presents The Producers,through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, for its summer musical.

The cast and crew are made up entirely of talented teens from around the region. Presented by Benzel-Busch with costumes sponsored by Neiman Marcus, The Producers is directed by Alexander Diaz with choreography by Rebecca Sonia and music direction by Glenn Gordon.

Performances are Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 3 & 8 p.m.; Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.

The Producers was adapted into a musical by comedic legend Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks' 1967 film of the same name. The play centers on a shady Broadway producer and his timid accountant's scheme to get rich by having people invest in a Broadway musical that they're certain will flop. Their plan to run away with their investors' money falls apart when their production of "Springtime for Hitler" proves too successful.

The Performing Arts School's professional teaching faculty held auditions onsite and at the Westfield Garden State Plaza to ensure a wide range of talent from around North Jersey.

Paramus resident Haley Karlich first joined the Performing Art School's summer musical in 2017 with Les Misèrables. She came back again for West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast and the recent concert version of RENT at Englewood Health. This summer she'll star as Ulla in The Producers.

"Performing here is not only a learning experience, but a second home for me," Karlich said. "Everybody truly cares about you not only as a performer but as a person. It is a wonderful atmosphere."

The teens train all-day long for the five weeks leading up to the performances, which gives them a feel for a professional theater environment. Many alumni of the summer musicals have gone on to study at prestigious musical theater programs in New York City and New Jersey. Rachel Zegler, who played Maria in 2017's West Side Story, was even picked by Steven Spielberg to perform the same role in his upcoming film remake. Winter Donnelly, who was Gavroache in Les Misèrables, is now performing as Young Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway.

"Every year we attract the greatest talent in our region to be part of a truly professional theater experience," Diaz said. "We take great pride in all of our talented students and the talent they exude. This musical is sure to be a hit!"

