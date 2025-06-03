The Newton Theatre Announces Fall 2025 Lineup with Thunder From Down Under and Red Hot Chili Pipers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Newton Theatre has added two distinctive live acts to its fall lineup, with Thunder From Down Under and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers both set to perform in September.

Thunder From Down Under, the internationally recognized Australian male revue, will appear on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. The troupe is known for high-energy performances, choreographed dance routines, and a strong fan following around the globe. Reserved seating is priced from $58 to $80. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale on Thursday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at skypac.org/thunder-from-down-under.

The following weekend, Saturday, September 13, 2025, the theatre welcomes the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a Scottish ensemble known for their fusion of rock music and traditional bagpipe tunes. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Since forming in 2002, the nine-piece band has developed a global following for their genre-blending “Bagrock” sound—mixing classic rock tracks with pipe standards. Reserved seating ranges from $58 to $69, with the same general on-sale and presale timeline. Ticket info is at skypac.org/red-hot-chilli-pipers.

Both events will be held at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, NJ.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds