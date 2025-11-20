The New Jersey Youth Chorus To Present THE LIGHT WE GIVE: A HOLIDAY READINGS & CAROLS CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Youth Chorus, a program of Wharton Arts, will present The Light We Give, a holiday readings and carols concert, on Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church.

Led by conductors Trish Joyce and Dan Malloy with accompanists Phillip Steffani and Andrew Macirowski, the program will invite audiences to reflect on the light shared across cultures and communities. The concert will bring together seasonal music and spoken text representing Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas, with opportunities for the audience to join in several familiar carols.

The evening will include works such as Mishaal Surti’s “Aarti,” Flory Jagoda’s “Ocho Kandelikas,” Zanaida Robles’ “Kuumba,” Katherine K. Davis’ “As It Fell Upon a Night,” and the Peter Wilhousky arrangement of “Carol of the Bells.” Audience members will be invited to participate in pieces including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Hall,” “Zol Zain Sholem,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” underscored by symbolic lighting rituals featuring diyas, the menorah, the kinara, and the Advent wreath. The program Will Close with songs centered on connection and community, including “Auld Lang Syne,” Abbie Betinis’ “Touch Hands,” an excerpt from Maya Angelou’s Amazing Peace, and a final shared rendition of “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Wharton Arts Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo noted that the event reflects the organization’s mission to build community through music and foster a sense of belonging among young singers and audiences alike.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at NJYC.org. The concert will take place Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church, 50 S. Park Place, Morristown, NJ.