The Naked Magicians & Happy Together Tour 2020 Go On Sale Friday

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: The Naked Magicians on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Happy Together Tour 2020 on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2018 at 11 AM at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Naked Magicians

With a Las Vegas residency, a season on London's West End, and seen in 250+ cities across the globe... Australia's The Naked Magicians is undoubtedly the world's funniest and naughtiest magic show! Witnessed by over 50 million on TV, including America's Got Talent, it's the Aussie smash hit that's taken the world by storm!

The creators and co-stars of this R-rated magic show are the two hot and hilarious Aussie performers who deliver world-class magic and non-stop laughs while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile. Described by The Huffington Post as "the wildest night ever", this tantalizingly satisfying magic show strips away the top hats, capes and magic stereotypes, bringing a whole new meaning to "now you see it."

Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants. This show proves just that!

18+ only. Includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language... strap yourself in for a hilarious and unforgettable night.

Happy Together Tour 2020

2020 marks the 11th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package tour, Happy Together. The touring sensation that has criss-crossed the nation delighting audiences for a decade returns with a show full of chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s - 59 Billboard Top 40 smashes to be precise. The tour is headlined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Supporting The Turtles will be Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & The Raiders), The Vogues and The Cowsills. New to the tour this year are Mark Lindsay and The Vogues.

The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound with hits like "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," "It Ain't Me Babe," "You Showed Me" and the title of the tour, "Happy Together. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hit, "Sugar Sugar." Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, brings his outstanding lead vocals on such global hits as "Joy To The World," "One," "Mama Told Me Not To Come," "and "An Old Fashioned Love Song."

The Association, enjoyed massive radio success in the '60s with #1 hits like "Cherish," "Windy," "Never My Love" and "Along Comes Mary." Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, will perform Raiders' hits as well as solo gems like "Kicks," "Hungry," "Good Thing," "Arizona" and "Indian Reservation."

The Vogues are known for their harmony-driven pop sound and had Top 10 hits with singles like "Five O'Clock World," "You're The One," "My Special Angel" and "Turn Around Look At Me." Rounding out the bill are The Cowsills, the harmonious family act (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash hit '60s television show, "The Patridge Family."

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





