The Museum of Jersey City History to Host A President's Day Celebration on Monday

The Museum of Jersey City History will host a President's Day Celebration. Join the MJCH on February 19th at 11:00 AM for the celebratory event at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Co-hosted by the George Washington Society, history comes alive with a reenactor/speaker, invocation, toasts, and flag-raising. Enjoy complimentary coffee, doughnuts, and camaraderie as we honor our nation's leaders. Don't miss out on this one-hour celebration of Presidents' Day!

The Frank Hague's Jersey City: Yesterday and Today exhibition is still on display for all visitors at the Apple Tree House. Spanning three decades in the first half of the twentieth century, Frank Hague's tenure as mayor saw profound and lasting changes to Jersey City's physical landscape, political culture, transportation sector, and entertainment culture. As democratic norms were challenged, innovations in health care and education profoundly impacted the lives of thousands.

The museum will be open on an alternating schedule:

Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Tuesdays from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Thursdays from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Note: Hours may vary.

https://www.mjchistory.com/



About the Museum of Jersey City History

The Museum of Jersey City History's mission is to foster an authentic sense of community by sharing the rich and diverse history of Jersey City. To open the doors of the Apple Tree House to create a welcoming community space and locus of cultural exchange for JC's diverse population. The Museum of Jersey City History is committed to launching a museum that is inclusive and representative of all of Jersey City, with its diverse population and many cultures.

This program is made possible by support from the City of Jersey City, the Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.