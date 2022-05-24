The Mavericks En Español World Tour is Coming to MPAC

The Mavericks will return to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 2 at 8 pm as part of their En Español World Tour. Tickets are $39-$79.

Widely respected as one of the most dynamic live music bands in the country, with a passionately dedicated fan base that embraces their genre-bending eclecticism, THE MAVERICKS will now be returning to MPAC with an added multi-cultural/bilingual energy added to their musical melting pot.

Soon after the GRAMMY, ACM and CMA winning band recorded their first Spanish language album 'En Español', the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic interrupted plans to quickly bring these additional high-energy songs to the stage. But now, after a #1 chart debut, extensive best of the year picks from NPR, Rolling Stone and many more, and both longtime fans and Latin music lovers new to the Mavericks embracing the album, the Miami born, Nashville based touring road warriors plan to integrate the highlights of these distinctive take on Latin music classics, as well as new Mavericks originals into their live set alongside many of their longtime greatest hits and Raul Malo's penchant for unexpected reverential covers.

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

box office (973) 539-8008

online: www.mayoarts.org