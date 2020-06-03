The Mahwah Museum to Present Online Concert to Celebrate Les Paul's 105th Birthday

The Mahwah Museum will present an online concert June 6-9 to celebrate Les Paul's 105th birthday with Lou Pallo (& guests), Muriel Anderson and Thom Bresh.



Lou Pallo played regularly with Les for over 30 years at Fat Tuesdays then at The Iridium. In an interview, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, described Lou as " an incredible guitar player" and the man "who knows a million chords". In addition to Les, Lou's early influences included Tony Mottola. Lou has worked with a wide variety of celebrities from Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald to Mr. Richards himself. Performing June 7, 4:00pm.



Muriel Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Her CD, Nightlight Daylight, was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine, and she has performed/recorded with Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Performing June 6, 7:00pm.



Thom Bresh was born in Hollywood, California and raised in the middle of guitar royalty. His father, Merle Travis, was one of the most influential American guitarist of the 20th Century. With this sort of heritage and upbringing, what do you have? As Chet Atkins put it, "Thom Bresh is a "World Class" guitarist that deserves to be heard."

Performing June 6; 5:30pm.



Conversation with Gene Paul



Join them for a conversation with the Gene Paul, the son of the legendary musician and guitar innovator, Les Paul. Gene will share stories of his father with moderator Charlie Carreras, Vice President, Mahwah Museum, Professor Emeritus of History, Ramapo College.

June 9, 7:00pm.

Zoom Event: Registration required .



Gene Paul is an audio recording/mixing/mastering engineer, producer, musician and son of Les Paul. He was an engineer at Atlantic Recording Studios during their famed 1960s-80s period and is currently the chief mastering engineer at G&J Audio, a mixing and mastering studio for major and independent labels focused on reissues and new recordings.

