The MAC Players At The Middletown Arts Center Will Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES In July

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present the smash, Off-Broadway hit, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, written and created by Roger Bean, on Friday, July 8, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. Featuring over thirty classic songs from the '50s and '60s, this jukebox comedy is a musical trip down memory lane. Director/Choreographer Kathy Connolly and Musical Director Nicholas Jupinka lead the cast of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy.



The musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, the "class clown"; Cindy Lou, the "Prom Queen"; Missy, the "over-achiever"; and Suzy, the "gum-chewing, happy-go-lucky, go-along girl". We learn about their lives and loves while they serenade us with classic hits including "Lollipop", "Dream Lover", "Heatwave", "Stupid Cupid", "Lipstick on Your Collar", "It's My Party" and "It's In His Kiss". When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last-minute replacement, the group rallies together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and sing at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Starring Mary Klein (Missy), Jillian Lee (Cindy Lou), Rach Phelan (Betty Jean) and Madison Steinert-Santangelo (Suzy). With musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker.

Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $17.50 for students/seniors and are general admission. Group rates are available ($12 per person for groups of ten).

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded "Best Director of a Musical" by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

The MAC Players Upcoming Productions

Addams Family | October (2022)

Seussical the Musical | March (2023)

Hairspray | July (2023)

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.