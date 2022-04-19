The Laurie Berkner Band to Play Mayo Performing Arts Center, May 15

The Laurie Berkner Band, the popular group that makes pop music for kids, performs its greatest hits at Mayo Performing Arts Center, Sunday, May 15 at 1 pm and 4 pm. Tickets are $19-$39.

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. She has released thirteen bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short-form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Her music videos now appear on Universal Kids' Sprout House.

Laurie's 10-chapter Audible Original Series, Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen recently debuted on Audible. Simon & Schuster recently published a series of three picture books by Laurie, based on her songs. Laurie has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theater: Wanda's Monster, The Amazing Adventures of Harvey and the Princess, and Interstellar Cinderella.

Laurie tours nationwide, performing both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band. What sets Laurie apart? She displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents and caregivers happily along for the ride. Laurie finds inspiration in her audience. "I want to create songs that matter for children," she says. "I was singing once and saw a four-year-old girl shut her eyes and start swaying to the music. I thought, 'That's the reason I got into music.' It keeps me wanting to do more

In concert, Laurie is joined by her longtime collaborators Susie Lampert, Bob Golden, and Brady Rymer - the "band" - in old and new "greatest hits," including songs from Laurie's albums Waiting for the Elevator, Superhero, The Best of the Laurie Berkner Band, The Ultimate Laurie Berkner Band Collection, Laurie Berkner's Favorite Classic Kids' Songs, and more!

Learn more at www.laurieberkner.com.