The Flip Side Will Perform Holiday Imrpov at Vivid Stage in December
The performance is on December 3 at 8:00 pm.
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a special holiday performance by The Flip Side, Vivid's house Improv team, on December 3 at 8:00 pm. Masks are optional in the theatre.
THE FLIP SIDE features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Emaline Williams and David Lee White. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish. It's a unique holiday-themed evening that provides a refreshing complement to The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol and The Rockettes.
Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.
The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.
THE FLIP SIDE will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209497®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vividstage.org%2Fthe-flip-side-improv-vivid?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.
