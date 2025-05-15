The Fab Faux Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present The Fab Faux on Saturday, May 31 at 8pm. The Fab Faux perform A Hard Day's Night and Abbey Road in their entireties. Joining The Fab Faux are The Hogshead Horns (with Blues Brothers, Blood, Sweat & Tears and SNL band alums) and The Creme Tangerine Strings. Tickets range from $73.26-$118.86.

With a commitment to an accurate reproduction of The Beatles' repertoire, The Fab Faux treat the seminal music with unwavering respect and are known for their painstaking recreations of the songs. Far beyond a cover band, they play the music of The Beatles so impeccably that one must experience it to believe it. Imagine hearing complex material like “Strawberry Fields Forever” or “I Am the Walrus” performed in complete part-perfect renditions; or such harmony-driven songs as “Because,” “Nowhere Man,” and “Paperback Writer,” reproduced not only note-for-note, but with extra vocalists to achieve a double-tracked effect.

The musical virtuosity of The Fab Faux—in actuality, five of the hardest working musicians in NYC—completely up-ends the concept of a Beatles tribute band. Far beyond being extended sets of cover versions, their astounding shows are an inspired re-discovery of the Beatles' musical magic, as The Fab Faux tackles the group's most demanding material live onstage in a way that has to be experienced to be believed.

Approaching the songs with the intent of playing them live as accurately in musical reading and in spirit as possible, The Faux's breathtaking performances tend to dispel all concertgoers' previous notions of a Beatles tribute act.

The Fab Faux are a labor of love that was born in 1998 when Will Lee (who's played with all four Beatles), bassist for Paul Shaffer's CBS Orchestra on the Late Show With David Letterman, decided that he was determined to organize the greatest Beatles band without any props (sans period wardrobe, fake accents, wigs) and focus on the intricacies and soul of the music.

