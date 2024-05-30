The David Drumgold Variety Show Comes To The Puffin Cultural Forum With Special Pride Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To commemorate Pride month, The David Drumgold Variety Show is coming to Teaneck's Puffin Cultural Forum for a special one night only Pride edition on June 22nd at 7:00 pm.

The show hearkens back to the variety shows of the 60s & 70s - like The Carol Burnett Show, The Flip Wilson Show, and The Cher Show. Good old fashion talent, cheer and the escapism of a GOOD TIME!

This show celebrates everything that is magical about the art, featuring the very best of comedy, drag, dance, world-class musicians and singers.

The show will feature:

New York Metropolitan Opera Soprano, Brandie Inez Sutton who has been hailed by Opera News for her "sumptuous, mid-weight soprano," and by The New York Times for her "warm, ample voice," "ravishing performance" and "distinctive earthy coloring," Ms. Sutton's is one of the classical world's most impressive new stars.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica. New York Times Stephen Holden declared, "brilliant pianist, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, found a seamless blend of folk, classical, blues, and vaudeville styles."

Diana Taylor hails from Houston Texas and moved to NYC in the spring of 1997. A year later in 1998, she released her very first single under "Priority Record Label" making her the #1 House/Dance artist signed to the then infamous Label, alongside big names like Ice Cube, No Limit, Snoop Dog and so many other heavy hitters.

Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ. She has performed with musical acts like Kim Petras, King Princess, and Danity Kane. Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capitol Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single Babashook. She's performed at Radio City Music Hall, the legendary Wigstock festival, and has been featured on Billboard, Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more!

Tickets

Suggested Donation: $10

For Tickets RSVP at: https://daviddrumgoldprideatpuffin.eventbrite.com

Or call: 201-836-3499

If you cannot pay the suggested donation, please call 201-836-3499 or email aortega@puffinfoundation.org to make free reservation(s).

Photo Credit: The Puffin Cultural Forum

