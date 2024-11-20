The Community Chest Celebrates Awards Grants to Arts Organizations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County opened National Philanthropy Day and announced 28 grants were awarded, totaling $ 115,000, to 29 nonprofit agencies responding to increased need in the community. National Philanthropy Day is observed celebrated nationwide on November 15 annually to recognize the impact of giving in our society, the change we made, the change we are making, and the change yet to come.

The nonprofit agencies’ grant awards will provide services that meet The Chest's 2024-2025 priorities in these areas: health and mental health services (44%) ,food insecurity and healthy eating (20%), educational enhancement/college and career preparation (24%), and home care for seniors and the disabled (12%). This year, the nonprofit agencies' requests reached $235,000, exceeding the budget for grant awards.

Grant Recipients

These recipients were awarded grants, and they provide services in the arts:

•Arts Horizons. The grant will support workshops focusing on girls in Englewood, New Jersey to promote racial healing.

•Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC). A grant will support a musical food program for children adapted to different cultures.

•JCC Thurnauer School of Music. The grant will support an educational curriculum on immigration for children based on “We Came to America” film.

These nonprofit agencies also received funding:

•Bergen Family Center. The funding will support care management services to frail homebound seniors.

•Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative. Funding will provide case management to address food insecurity.

Bergen Volunteers. The grant will support the organization’s CHEER program to provide household chores to the elderly.

• Center for Food Action. The funding will support the Pop-Up Emergency Fund Distribution program.

• The Center for Hope and Safety. The grant will support the salary of the full-time Director of Children’s Program at emergency safe housing.

• Communities Promoting Reading. A grant will support career coaching for low-income parents.

• Computers for People. The funding will support the purchase and distribution of laptops for low-income college-bound seniors.

• Encounters in Black Traditions. The funding will support video production and storytelling about racial justice for Englewood, New Jersey youth.

• Englewood Health. Funding will support The Shirvan Family Live Well Center’s nutrition program.

• Englewood Neighborhood Pantry. The grant will support hot meals and weekly pantries, as well as provide household supplies.

• Family Promise of Bergen County. The funding will support hot meals and weekly pantries, as well as provide household supplies.

• Flat Rock Brook Nature Center. The grant will support the provision of environmental education programming to students of all ages.

• Give Chances. The funding will support educational programs for low-income students.

• Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern New Jersey. The grant will support the Eastern Bergen Children’s Services Socialization Project for homebound and isolated adults.

• Office of Concern Food Pantry. The funding will support the Nutrition Plus programs.

• Prevention Opportunity Preparation (POP) Program. The funding will support the youth life skills and enrichment program.

• Rotary Club of Englewood. The grant will support the Teen for Peace Program in Englewood, New Jersey.

• Society for Ethical Culture. This support will provide funding for two full-day workshops on childhood trauma.

• Spectrum for Living. The funding will support in-home mental health services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

• Tenafly Nature Center. The grant will support their Nature Fuse Program to create a third space to address loneliness.

• The Food Brigade. This funding will support nutritional education for clients experiencing food insecurity.

• Vantage Health System. The grant will support an intergenerational community engagement and wellness program.

• West Side Infant and Teen Parent Program. The funding will support life skills and parenting for teen parents.

• Women's Rights Information Center. The grant will provide support for mental health and trauma services to underserved women.

• Wonder Girls. The grant will provide funding to support workshops for young women to build confidence, leadership, and business skills.

• YWCA of Northern NJ and Flat Rock Brook. The funding will provide support for a collaboration with Flat Rock Brook to provide therapy at the Nature Center.

The grant recipients will provide services to residents in need from these communities: Alpine, Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Rockleigh and Tenafly.

Founded in 1933 during the Great Depression, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey, supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need in eastern Bergen County. With a mission to strengthen the community through partnership, leadership and philanthropy, The Community Chest awarded the 2024-2025 grants to local nonprofits through a competitive process managed by the organization's Allocations Committee and approved by the Board of Managers. In 2024, funds were raised through an annual campaign and fundraisers to address increasing needs in the areas of food insecurity and mental health in eastern Bergen County.

"During our 2024-2025 fiscal year, The Chest's Allocation Committee focused specifically on maximizing our finite resources to support the increased demand for services in the priority areas of health and mental health, food insecurity, educational enhancement/college and career preparation, and home care. Agencies that provide services to people in need in our region, especially in the areas of mental health and food insecurity, were prioritized," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County.

Since the organization's founding 91 years ago, The Chest has raised over $12 million and served over 100 nonprofit organizations. The Chest supports area nonprofits addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism for approximately 50,000 people annually.

For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Comments