Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Chris Tucker Comedy Tour Comes To NJPAC, April 20

Chris Tucker's explosive energy is like nothing else, and he will have audiences laughing hard.

Mar. 31, 2023  
The Chris Tucker Comedy Tour Comes To NJPAC, April 20

Get Ready, New Jersey!!!! International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm.

Chris Tucker's explosive energy is like nothing else, and he will have audiences laughing hard. He's starred in the Rush Hour movies, on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam, and in cult classics like Friday and The Fifth Element. Now, see Chris Tucker live with his famous rapid-paced delivery, hilarious impressions, and unbelievable true stories.

Tucker is internationally known for his role as Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" blockbuster franchise.

His career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO "Def Comedy Jam" and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic "Friday." In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie "Money Talks" and later appeared in Luc Besson's internationally successful film "The Fifth Element." He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film "Silver Linings Playbook."

In 2015, Tucker released "Chris Tucker Live" exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours worldwide, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally.

Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.

Tickets to see Chris Tucker are on sale now at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




Kean Stages Presents George Orwells ANIMAL FARM Photo
Kean Stages Presents George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM
Kean Theatre Conservatory presents Animal Farm from March 24 to April 1st in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center.
Centenary Stage Company Announces Auditions For Next Stage Rep Summer Musicals Photo
Centenary Stage Company Announces Auditions For Next Stage Rep Summer Musicals
Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in NW NJ, is thrilled to announce auditions for its Summer Stock Season.  This summer CSC will present Rock of Ages and Seussical the Musical. Auditions will take place on May 4th and May 5th from 6 -10pm at the Centenary Stage Company located at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown NJ.
MCCCs Academic Theatre And Dance Company Presents The Hip-Hop Production THE SHADOW MEN, A Photo
MCCC's Academic Theatre And Dance Company Presents The Hip-Hop Production THE SHADOW MEN, April 14-16
“The Shadow Men,” an original dance theatre production inspired by 19 artworks and interviews with local Trenton artist Tamara Torres, will be performed by the Mercer County Community College Academic Theatre and Dance Company at Kelsey Theatre April 14 -16. Tickets are on sale at www.KelseyTheatre.org and livestream will also be available.
G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary Photo
G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.

More Hot Stories For You


G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary UniversityG. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
March 31, 2023

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONSMorris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONS
March 30, 2023

Join Morris Arts to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Great Conversations on Wednesday April 26 from 6­–9:30PM at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. The event is chaired by Morris Arts' board member Merle Johnson.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration UnderwayMayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway
March 30, 2023

Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.
The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!
March 30, 2023

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge ,New Jersey from the 7th of April. The event will be held at the Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day until April 23.
MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The AreaMCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area
March 30, 2023

The public is invited to “get jazzed” this spring with shows in and around the area performed by Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) talented jazz ensemble. Come on out to see the MCCC Jazz Band perform one of America's most iconic art forms. Admission is free. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
share