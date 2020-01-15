The Capitol Steps Bring LYIN' KINGS to The Axelrod PAC

A Presidents Day tradition at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, The Capitol Steps will be returning on Saturday, February 15, with a new show, "The Lyin' Kings," which is rife with political satire and biting humor setting the stage for the upcoming 2020 primaries.

Known as bi-partisan slayers, The Capitol Steps evokes laughter on both sides of the political spectrum.

"This will be their fourth trip to the Axelrod in the past few years, and their polished performances of songs and skits guarantee sold-out crowds wherever they go," noted Axelrod Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco.

Their recent material includes "The Sounds of Sanders," "Tweet It," "The Many Woes of Brexit," "Angry Progressive Nursery Rhymes," "The Hardest Rhyme," and much more about the many political players in D.C.

Founded by Senate staffers in 1981, The Capitol Steps are an American political satire troupe that tour the U.S. and perform every Friday and Saturday night at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in D.C. Having performed since the 1980s, The Capitol Steps document modern American political history through satirical comedy skits and songs. Today's troupe is a blend of former Capitol Hill staffers from both parties as well as independents, actors, comedians, Broadway performers, various sectors of the media, and other walks of life.

Having been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, The Capitol Steps is a seasoned and award-winning troupe. It has received critical acclaim from coast to coast, performed for five presidents, and continues to make audiences laugh until their stomachs ache and cheeks hurt.

Made up of rotating cast members, they are a large troupe that can put on several performances in different regions in one night. Among the cast members are Brian Ash, a former employee for the online database covering Congressional activities; Jon Bell, a former lead singer at Busch Gardens, and Bari Biern, a former freelance off-camera announcer for C-SPAN. Overall, the cast of the Capitol Steps at large boasts extensive and atypical credits.

The Capitol Steps will perform "The Lyin' Kings" on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM at the Axelrod PAC, located in the Deal Park section of Ocean Township. Tickets can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com/capitol-steps and range from $38 to $56. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more. Subscription packages are also available for the 2020 musical season.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You