The Breakers and Colt Ford to Headline The Newton Theatre in November 2025

The Newton Theatre has announced two major concert events for November 2025: The Breakers: A Celebration of the Music of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on Friday, November 14, and country-rap icon Colt Ford on Thursday, November 20.

Both concerts will take place at The Newton Theatre (234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860), with doors opening at 7 p.m. and concerts starting at 8 p.m.

The Breakers will bring their acclaimed Tom Petty tribute performance to Newton on November 14. Known for capturing the authentic sound and spirit of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, The Breakers focus on musical accuracy over imitation. Their set offers fans a powerful and emotional live experience reminiscent of Petty's legendary performances.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale available Thursday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $52.50–$63.50. Event link here

Colt Ford, the trailblazing country-rap artist behind hits like “Back” (feat. Jake Owen) and “Dirt Road Anthem,” will take the stage on November 20. Ford has earned Top 10 spots across the Billboard Country, Rap, and Independent charts and received an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Vocal Event of the Year. His most recent album, Must Be The Country, showcases his Signature Sound while reflecting on his battle with eye cancer and personal resilience.

Tickets for Colt Ford go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale on Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $52.50–$80. Event link here.