The Barn Theatre To Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

The Barn Theatre, Montville, NJ will present the hilarious musical comedy A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Broadway's greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

This unforgettable, hysterical musical allows a terrific ensemble of comedic actors to shine - "something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"

Directed by Joe Elefante of Pompton Plains, Music Directed by Jack Bender of Jersey City and Choreographed by Amy Calzone of Succusunna, NJ.

The cast is lead by Ian Federgreen of Westfield, Scott Baird of Rockaway, Gabe Weiss of Bloomingdale, Brad Bebout of Hewitt, Beth Amiano Gleason of Whippany, David Romankow of Gillette, Clinton Scott of Park Ridge, Joseph Pierone of Riverdale and Maggie Capone of River Vale.

Rounding out the hilarious antics of the Forum ensemble are residents of Morris, Essex, Passaic and Bergen counties: David Toussas, Claudine Boucher, Crystal Ann Little, Danielle, Pennisi, Emma Thayer, Evie Salerno, Jessie Dromsky-Reed, Henry Chiang, Matt Cavallo, and Milind Shah.

