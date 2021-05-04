Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023

A lost but never forgotten celebration of emo and pop, The Bamboozle will be celebrating its 20th anniversary May 5-7, 2023.

May. 4, 2021  
The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023

Nearly ten years since The Bamboozle last graced New Jersey stages, the iconic festival has announced its return to the garden state. A lost but never forgotten celebration of emo and pop, The Bamboozle will be celebrating its 20th anniversary May 5-7, 2023.

While further details are not being shared at this time, founder John D'Esposito confirms the news stating: "We're back. The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2023 can't come soon enough. Let's get it."

Eighteen years ago a scene ignited a movement, a culture, a festival. One that would become a game changer.

The Bamboozle began on the Asbury Park boardwalk in 2003, evolving from the legendary Skate & Surf Festival. It paid homage to the rapidly growing emo scene and over the years hosted more than 600 artists and 500K fans. Among some of The Bamboozle's earliest performers are My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Drake, Fall Out Boy, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Machine Gun Kelly, blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.

For more information, visit www.bamboozlefestival.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie
Featured Actor T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Mug

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month Photo

Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month

Photo Flash: Nicky Silvers FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood Photo

Photo Flash: Nicky Silver's FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood

SALSA MEETS JAZZ At NJPAC This September Photo

SALSA MEETS JAZZ At NJPAC This September

Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons Come to NJPAC This Fall Photo

Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons Come to NJPAC This Fall


More Hot Stories For You

  • Finalists And Semi Finalists Revealed For 2021 Bay Area Playwrights Festival
  • For You Performance Collective Launches THE GREAT AAPI ELDER PRINT OFF
  • Bluegrass Pride Announces PORCH PRIDE: A Month-Long Queer-antine Festival
  • John Gallagher Jr., Raul Esparza and More Join Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala: IMAGINE