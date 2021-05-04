The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023

Nearly ten years since The Bamboozle last graced New Jersey stages, the iconic festival has announced its return to the garden state. A lost but never forgotten celebration of emo and pop, The Bamboozle will be celebrating its 20th anniversary May 5-7, 2023.

While further details are not being shared at this time, founder John D'Esposito confirms the news stating: "We're back. The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2023 can't come soon enough. Let's get it."

Eighteen years ago a scene ignited a movement, a culture, a festival. One that would become a game changer.

The Bamboozle began on the Asbury Park boardwalk in 2003, evolving from the legendary Skate & Surf Festival. It paid homage to the rapidly growing emo scene and over the years hosted more than 600 artists and 500K fans. Among some of The Bamboozle's earliest performers are My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Drake, Fall Out Boy, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Machine Gun Kelly, blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.

