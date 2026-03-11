MTM Players Will Present ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST at Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The MTM Players present "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," March 20-29 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Based on the novel by Ken Kesey, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" explores the issues of individuality and freedom. Set in a psychiatric hospital in the 1960s, the story begins when brash petty criminal Randle McMurphy arrives at the facility, disrupting the rigid order imposed by the tyrannical Nurse Ratched. A battle of wills immediately ensues, challenging the ideas of freedom, conformity, and what it truly means to be sane in a world where sanity means conformity, and following the rules is the only way to survive.

Simultaneously unsettling, darkly comic, and profoundly moving, the play remains a searing exploration of power and resistance that resonates as strongly today as ever.

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" opened on Broadway in 1963 with an adaptation by Dale Wasserman starring Kirk Douglas as Randle McMurphy. The play had a Broadway revival in 2002, earning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play as well as a Tony nomination for Gary Sinise as best actor. The 1975 film adaptation starred Jack Nicholson as McMurphy and is considered one of the greatest films ever made, winning all five major Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay).

The cast of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" features Pat Rounds of Hamilton, N.J., as Randle McMurphy; Deb Lasky of New Egypt, N.J., as Nurse Ratched; Freddy Perez of Clifton, N.J., as Chief Bromden; Cole Kaelin of Hamilton as Billy Bibbit; Tom Chiola of Highland Park, N.J., as Dale Harding; Chris Boerner of East Windsor, N.J., as Scanlon; James Zimmerman of Hamilton as Cheswick; Andrew Condouris of Hamilton as Martini; P.J. Campacci of Jackson, N.J., as Ruckley; Corey Jordan McKinnon of Ewing, N.J., as Aide Warren; Raymond Strife of Trenton, N.J., as Aide Williams; Chris Cooper of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Dr. Spivey; Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, N.J., as Aide Turkle; Angela Robb of Philadelphia, Pa., as Nurse Flinn; Juliana Penney of Pennington, N.J., as Candy Starr; and Nicole Shaw of Bordentown, N.J., as Sandra.

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" is directed by Rob Michael Lasky; stage manager is Chrissy Heffron and assistant stage manager is Rachel Piscopo. Set design is by Michael Gilbert, with sound by Eric Collins and assistant sound technician Maryanne Fiuza. Lighting is by Aster Kiesche, costumes by Anthony Wurtz, and props by Philip Rieschick.

Dates and showtimes for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" are Fridays, March 20, and March 27, and Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, March 28 and Sundays, March 22 and March 29, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The performance is rated R and recommended for mature audiences due to strong language, adult themes, violence, sexual references, and suicide.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.