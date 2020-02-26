The Axelrod Performing Arts Center Presents MATILDA



Based on the popular children's book of the same name by British writer Roald Dahl, best known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the award-winning musical that has captivated the world since created by the Royal Shakespeare Company. Matilda the Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards including five Tony Awards.

a??Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).

March 7-22

Tickets $38-$67

