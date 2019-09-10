The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW!- A PUPPET PARODY!

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents "That Golden Girls Show!- A Puppet Parody!" Wednesday, September 25 thru Sunday, October 6, 2019.

"That Golden Girls Show!" is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxDBl7dE4o0

The cast includes Meggie Doyle as Rose, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Casey Andrews as Dorothy and Ashley Brooke as Sophia.

Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Hughes (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

The performance schedule for "That Golden Girls Show" is as follows: Wednesday-Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there are no performances Monday, September 30 or Tuesday, October 1, 2019.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





