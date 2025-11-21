The Art House Gallery Hosts The 8th Annual Affordable Art Show

Art House Productions has announced the 8th Annual Affordable Art Show, curated by Andrea McKenna. Running from Friday, December 5, 2025, to Saturday, January 24, 2026, the show opens with a public reception on JC Fridays, December 5, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and concludes with a closing reception on Saturday, January 24, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



The gallery will be open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with extended hours in December. Normal hours of 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm resume in January. Private viewings can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.



Featuring over 300 works of art by 133 local artists, all priced at $500 or less, the Affordable Art Show highlights an incredible variety of unique, gift-ready pieces. This year’s collection includes paintings, photography, small sculptures, handmade gifts, jewelry, and more—perfect for holiday shopping or adding to your personal collection.



“Our Affordable Art Show has become one of the most anticipated events in Jersey City's vibrant arts scene—it gets better and better every year!” says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. “With 133 talented artists and over 300 ready-to-purchase works, the show truly celebrates creativity and accessibility. Curating and arranging hundreds of stunning small works in our beautiful, street-level gallery is an exhilarating labor of love. It’s a chance to meet fresh talent, reconnect with old friends, and immerse myself in the incredible energy of our local art community.”



Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns adds "This is a cash-and-carry show, so you really need to get here as soon as you can! The Affordable Art Show has become a beloved Jersey City tradition and is a wonderful way to find unique gifts for your loved ones while supporting local artists. With hundreds of pieces priced under $500, there’s something for everyone — whether you’re hunting for a special holiday gift or adding to your own collection."