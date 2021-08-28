Tesla Quartet Returns To The Morris Museum Next Month

Tesla dazzled audiences last summer when they launched the Lot of Strings Music Festival, the first ensemble to dare to make music in a parking lot. Now they return with selections of traditional and original Nordic folk tunes from Last Leaf by the Danish String Quartet. These fan favorites have graced the Back Deck stage several times in the past two seasons.

The program for September 12th also includes:

Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 76 No. 3 "Emperor"

Steven Snowden: "Appalachian Polaroids"

Praised for their "superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style, or technical demand" (The International Review of Music), the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. Dubbed "technically superb" by The Strad, the Tesla Quartet has won top prizes in numerous international competitions, most recently taking Second Prize as well as the Haydn Prize and Canadian Commission Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition. In 2018, the Tesla Quartet released its debut album of Haydn, Ravel, and Stravinsky quartets on the Orchid Classics label to critical acclaim. BBC Music Magazine awarded the disc a double 5-star rating and featured it as the "Chamber Choice" for the month of December.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

Buy Tickets.

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 5:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.